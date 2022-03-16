My Hero Academia Season 6 Promises to Share a Big Update Soon

My Hero Academia is on the docket for this fall, and season six has a lot to prove. The back-half of season five strung fans towards a wild cliffhanger that promises war is on the horizon. Of course, this means netizens are desperate for an update on the anime, and My Hero Academia is reportedly ready to deliver a special something to fans.

The news comes from Weekly Shonen Jump itself as fans await its new issue. The magazine has already put together a preview for its issue next week, and the word on social media suggests the upcoming issue will feature a first look at My Hero Academia season six (via Atsushi).

This report hasn’t received an official comment, but fans admit the timing of it all seems legit. After all, Anime Japan is on the horizon, and the annual event will include a My Hero Academia panel. Anime Japan is slated to take place between March 26-29, so an update from Shueisha could go live on March 27 easily enough.

As for what the first look will entail, the report suggests a poster is going to be released. This would be the second from season six if so. When My Hero Academia announced the new season, fans were given a key visual featuring Izuku and Shigaraki. After all, season five ended with a huge cliffhanger pitting the fated foes against the other, and that war is going to explode this year. And for those who read the manga, well – you know how dicey things are going to get when season six goes live.

Right now, My Hero Academia is expected to bring out season six this fall. More info about the series will drop as the spring and summer cours come around this year. And once this new poster drops, you can bet fans will pick apart every one of its secrets.

How hyped are you for My Hero Academia to drop its new season? What are you most excited about in season six?