My Hero Academia Timeskip Reveals New Number One Hero (& Its Not Who You Think)

In Japan, the 42nd volume of My Hero Academia’s manga has landed and boy does this final volume have quite the incentive for fans to pick it up. While the manga did end earlier this year, creator Kohei Horikoshi was more than willing to add new material to his beloved superhero shonen series. Giving us a better idea of what the heroes are up to in the future, a number number one hero has been chosen following the fight against Shigaraki and All For One. While there are some options that fans will jump to immediately, you might be surprised to see who might be stepping into the role of Hero Society’s new Symbol of Peace.

Warning. If you want to avoid the spoilers that make up the “post credits scene” for My Hero Academia’s final manga volume, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory in this article. In this future timeline, the heroes that survived the final war are still fighting for truth and justice. Even though Deku might no longer have the power of One For All at his disposal, he has jumped back into the fray thanks to a new armored suit given to him by All Might. Since Izuku Midoriya has jumped onto the scene, neither Bakugo nor Shoto Todoroki are in the top spot but a former UA Academy student most assuredly is.

Lemillion Stands Supreme

That’s right, Mirio Togata has become the new number one hero. Once thought of as the one to inherit One For All from All Might before he stumbled upon Deku, the older hero is now fighting alongside the two other members of the Big Three in this future landscape. Joined by Nejire and Suneater, Lemillion might be the new top hero in Hero Society but his strange sense of humor and powerful Quirk remain the same.

Of course, aside from his number number one status, we would be remiss if we didn’t also mention Mirio’s new hairstyle. While this has nothing to do with his ranking at the top of the charts, Lemillion’s new haircut is something pulled out of the Fifth Element and absolutely needed to be addressed. Mirio might have some competition now that Deku has returned to crime fighting but his haircut stands alone.

Will Mirio Stay Number One?

On top of Lemillion gaining the top spot, there are quite a few Class 1-A heroes that have also become leaders in Hero Society. Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki might not be Mirio’s equals on the hero ladder, but the latter is number two and the former is number five. Both of these young heroes have wasted little time in attempting to become the top crime fighters in a world without All For One and while My Hero Academia might never return, we have to imagine that they’ll both be trying to fight crime and raise their ranks.

Of course, one of the major moments of the final volume doesn’t involve Lemillion at all Kohei Horikoshi took the chance to hint to fans that Deku and Uravity might have a relationship in the future. While the pair never revealed their feeling for one another in the main series, this post-credits time skip is one that leaves the door wide open.

Want to follow what surprises My Hero Academia has in store in its post-finale future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.