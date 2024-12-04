My Hero Academia and Spider-Man Collide in Dream Marvel Crossover

My Hero Academia has officially released the final volume of its manga in Japan, and its creator is celebrating with a special dream crossover with Marvel’s Spider-Man in some cool new art. My Hero Academia officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, and Volume 42 (the final volume of the series) has now hit shelves in Japan. This serves as the final new manga release for My Hero Academia overall, and thus Marvel is helping fans to say goodbye to the hero series by reaching out with some heroes of their own in a dream crossover between the worlds.

To help celebrate the release of My Hero Academia Volume 42 in Japan, Marvel took to social media to honor the occasion with the reveal of a great art swap between My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi and talented Marvel artists Humberto Ramos (who provided the line work and art) and Edgar Delgado (who provided the color). The two pieces of art see both Spider-Man and Black Cat come into the world of My Hero Academia, and leads to some very different results between the two. You can check out the cool Marvel and My Hero Academia crossover art below.

Shueisha / Marvel / Kohei Horikoshi

Marvel / Shueisha / Humberto Ramos / Edgar Delgado

My Hero Academia’s Creator Is a Big Fan of Spider-Man

This really is a dream come true in a number of ways as My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been very open about his being a fan of Spider-Man. Not only have some of the heroes and characters been inspired by people and characters within the Spider-Man universe, but some of the coolest panels and moments are full on references to some of Spider-Man’s coolest and biggest moments. Deku’s use of Blackwhip even becomes like Peter Parker’s web slinging towards the end of the series, and he even had his own version of Spider-Sense with the “Danger Sense” quirk.

Those in the My Hero Academia universe have even gone on to work on special Spider-Man Universe related projects as well. The creative team behind the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff series actually helped to craft Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, a special manga series imagining an Isekai where Dr. Octopus ended up in the body of a small girl in Japan. So My Hero Academia and Spider-Man have been connected in some form for quite a long time, and now the two have come together in a full crossover as it has all come to an end.

Shueisha / Marvel / kohei horikoshi

My Hero Academia Went Out With a Bang

This is all part of quite the epic goodbye for My Hero Academia as it’s really going out with a bang as the year comes to an end. Horikoshi’s original manga run ended earlier this Summer, but the final volume came stacked with extras. There were over 30 extra pages added to the final volume that not only fleshed out some of the events seen in the final chapters, but also had a brand new chapter that came after the events of the original series. So Horikoshi basically added an entire new epilogue to further flesh out the end.

The release of My Hero Academia‘s final volume also came with the results of a special popularity poll that has been tallying votes for the last few months. This World’s Best Hero popularity poll took votes from fans all over the world, and recently crowned fans’ favorite hero. This is all before My Hero Academia’s anime returns for its final season next year, so the celebration for this grand finale will certainly continue.