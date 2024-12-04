My Hero Academia Creator Teases Their Next Manga (& It’s Coming Soon)

Kohei Horikoshi has spent over ten years creating the story of Izuku Midoriya and his friends in UA Academy’s Class 1-A. Despite receiving a well-earned retirement following My Hero Academia’s manga conclusion, the mangaka isn’t resting when it comes to the manga world. On top of creating new art for his beloved shonen franchise, Horikoshi has confirmed that he is currently working on an entirely new manga. Surprisingly enough, Kohei spilled the beans in chatting with Marvel Comics, hinting that his time as a mangaka is far from finished as he dropped some clues as to what takes place following Class 1-A’s success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To kick off the interview with Marvel, Horikoshi confirmed that his favorite hero in the North American comic book publisher’s roster is Peter Parker, aka Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. On top of creating new art work of Spidey hanging with Deku and All Might, Kohei explained his history with the wallcrawler, “I’ve always wondered what it means to be a hero, especially when I was writing My Hero Academia. At some point, I finally came to the conclusion that what that means is being a strong part of a community, helping a friendly neighborhood, which is why I respect Spider-Man so much.”

Studio Bones

RELATED: My Hero Academia and Spider-Man Collide in Dream Marvel Crossover

A New Chapter For My Hero Academia’s Creator

While Kohei Horikoshi didn’t spell out exactly what his next manga will be about, he did take the opportunity to confirm that he has something brewing. “I feel really lucky over the success of My Hero Academia, so I know there’s a lot of pressure around my next move. I’m planning to start a new manga as soon as I possibly can.” In the past, the My Hero Academia creator has hinted at the idea that he’d love to try his hand out on a horror manga series though if he is with his next project, he doesn’t reveal it here.

Kohei didn’t reveal a time frame of when manga fans can expect his new project, though he did state that he would be handling the story and art. Unfortunately, Horikoshi is sticking with My Hero Academia until the end of its anime road, so don’t expect this series in the near future. “I was thinking to committing myself to simply drawing my next project, and letting someone else write the story, but my editor advised me ‘It will be better if you do it all yourself.’ With that in mind, I’ve slowly started writing and drawing the thumbnails of my next manga. However, there are still several events left surrounding My Hero Academia, so for a while I’ll still be committed to supporting and promoting it.”

A Marvel/My Hero Crossover

While there has never been an official project that sees all of UA Academy teaming up with Marvel’s finest, Deadpool: Samurai gave us an unexpected crossover that many didn’t see coming. In fighting against the Mad Titan Thanos, Wade Wilson joined forces with the former Symbol of Peace, All Might. There has yet to be confirmation that the Deadpool manga will receive its own anime adaptation but seeing this team-up on the small screen would shake the foundations of the anime medium. As Marvel continues to wade into the manga waters, it will be interesting to see what other superheroes receive their own manga series moving forward.

Want to see what Kohei Horikoshi has cooking in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Marvel