‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Shigaraki’s Dark Origins

My Hero Academia is finally diving into one of its top villain’s backstories. It has been awhile since the anime really delved into Tomura Shigaraki, but it seems like season three is here to solve that issue. After all, the show’s most recent episode made sure to showcase the baddie’s truly horrifying origins.

If you have watched the latest episode of My Hero Academia, you will know “All For One” highlighted the horrors Shigaraki was born from. Fans may not know any specifics, but they did learn the young boy was picked up by All For One after a rather traumatic incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode showed the young boy sitting against an alley wall by himself in a bloodied shirt. With no one paying him a second look, Shigaraki was left to stare at the floor until All For One approached him from the shadows.

“No one has come to save you, have they? You’ve had a hard life, Tenko Shimura. ‘He’ll be fine. The heroes will help.’ I’m sure that is what everyone thought as they looked away and ignored you,” All For One can be heard saying.

“The world shouldn’t be so unforgiving. You didn’t do anything wrong. Don’t worry — I am here for you.”

If those final words sound familiar, they should. All Might is well-known for using a similar saying as his motto is, “I am here!” The Symbol of Peace says that whenever he goes to rescue victims on the job, but All Might didn’t get to extend that offer to Shigaraki. Instead, the little boy was approached by All For One, leading him down a road that has turned him into one of Japan’s most dangerous villains.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

How do you feel about Shigaraki now that you know a bit about his dark past? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!