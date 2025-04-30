Rick and Morty Season 8 Shares New Look Ahead of Premiere

Rick and Morty is finally coming back to Adult Swim with a new season to help kick off the Summer, and the animated series has shared a new look at Season 8 ahead of its premiere. Rick and Morty took a break for the past year as following the end of Season 7, there was some needed retooling behind the scenes due to the nature of the WGA strike. This meant that for the first time in several years, a new season of the series wasn’t released at an annual rate. But soon the wait for these new episodes will be over.

After making a surprise announcement following Adult Swim’s April Fool’s Day stunt earlier this Spring, Rick and Morty Season 8 confirmed it would be making its highly anticipated debut on Sunday, May 25th. The new season has steadily been revealing more and more of what to expect from the coming episodes the closer we get to its premiere, and that includes a cool new poster showing of some of the wacky events that will be taking place when the new season hits this Summer. You can check out the new look at Rick and Morty Season 8 below.

When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

Rick and Morty Season 8 will officially debut on May 25th at 11:00pm ET/PT with Adult Swim, and then will be made available for streaming with both Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st. It has also been previously confirmed that the voice cast and crew from the previous season will be making their respective returns as well with Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder spearheading the new season. The core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer are all also returning too.

The episode titles for Rick and Morty Season 8 have been revealed as well, and there are a few connections between the visuals here to some of them like the giant Easter Egg is probably linked to the Jerry episode (which has also been teased with footage from the first sneak peeks). They breakdown as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

What Will Rick and Morty Season 8 Be About?

It’s always going to be hard to predict what’s coming in a particular episode of Rick and Morty, let alone an entire new season, and that’s the same case with Season 8. Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

Rick and Morty Season 7 offered somewhat of a fresh start for the animated series in many ways, and that’s going to be important as it has been renewed through Season 12 with Adult Swim. As the animated series continues into the future, it’s got plenty of opportunity to start planting seeds for a much longer story much like the earlier seasons did. New potential overarching villains are one thing that fans can’t wait to see, but this also means a ton of fun new episodic stories are also on the horizon.