‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Origins Behind Shigaraki’s Hands

My Hero Academia has kept things quiet when it comes to Tomura Shigaraki. The baddie is the leader of the League of Villains, but much of his past has been shrouded in secrecy. Now, some details about his history have come to light, and one of them has to do with iconic look.

After all, fans have been curious about Shigaraki’s hands, and they just found out where the limbs came from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with chapter 222, and it was there they got treated to a Shigaraki special. The leader stepped up to talk about his past when confronted by a confidante of All For One, and Shigaraki began by referencing the various hands he wears all over his body.

“When I equip everyone all over me, my rage just boils over. I can’t help it,” he says.

As the chapter continues, fans are given a better look at the villain’s traumatizing origins. Shigaraki is seen as a small boy being taken in by All For One, and the older man’s doctor is there to greet the boy. When Shigaraki admits he has little recollection of what happened to him, the older men inform the boy of what he had done.

“This is what remains of your family,” All For One says, bringing out several pairs of disembodied hands.

“A rare variant quirk manifested within you — one we’ve never seen before. You murdered your entire family with your own hands.”

The revelation led Shigaraki to become sick, prompting him to throw up and sob hysterically. The trauma has continued to plague the boy ever since, and All For One used Shigaraki’s abandonment to push him into becoming his protege. Now, Shigaraki is ready to live up to his mentor’s legacy, and he plans to do so wearing the amputated hands of his long-dead family to do so.

So, did you expect this origin to come around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October and release a second movie this October in Japan.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!