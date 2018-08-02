‘My Hero Academia’ Shota Aizawa in Hero Costume Funko Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

Back in May, Funko launched a new series of My Hero Academia Pop figures that included Todoroki, All Might (Weakened), Deku (Training), Tsuyu, and Shota Aizawa aka Eraserhead. The only exclusive from that lineup was revealed as a Shota Aizawa (Hero Costume) Pop figure that was earmarked for Hot Topic. Well, today appears to be the day that you can add that figure to your collection.

Hot Topic has revealed that their My Hero Academia Shota Aizawa exclusive Pop figure is available in stores starting today, August 2nd, and will be available to order online right here tonight. We’ve reached out to Hot Topic for confirmation on the release time, and will update here if and when we get it, but things like this usually drop between midnight and 1am ET. Plan accordingly. Odds are it will be difficult to get in stores, so grabbing one online will probably be your best bet. UPDATE: Hot Topic has confirmed a release time of roughly 12:45am EST (9:45 pm PT) and they they expect to sell out quickly. If you can’t get to the store, we highly suggest clicking that refresh button at least 15 minutes early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to pick up the rest of the collection, keep in mind that Hot Topic has several of the new My Hero Academia Funko Pops in stock with discounts. You can find the complete lineup of figures at Entertainment Earth.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016. The anime is currently airing its third season.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is slated to arrive in Japan on August 3rd and in the US this September. The synopsis reads:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

“This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.