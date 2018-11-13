‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How Hot Todoroki Can Get

The heroes behind My Hero Academia are all a little different, and their Quirks never overlap. In fact, guys like Shoto Todoroki have powers no one else could match, and fans just learned how hot the hero-in-training can get.

As it turns out, it would be an understatement to call Shoto’s power fiery. That would be a massive undersell, and the boy knows it.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans saw Shoto level up his fire power. The boy once hid away half of his Quirk, but Shoto has come to embrace his fire as his own. So, when he was pitted against Tetsutetsu in a training match, Shoto refused to let the Class 1-B student get to him.

At first, Shoto could not damage the other boy as Tetsutetsu’s Quirk allows him to turn into steel. The defensive power is hard to overcome using elemental techniques, but Shoto knew there was a way fire could win out over steel. All the boy has to do is melt the metal, and it turns out Shoto can stoke his flames enough to make that happen.

While the manga doesn’t give an exact temperature read on Shoto, the boy uses a technique his father made him learn to get hotter. In the stands, All Might is seen looking shocked at how blistering Shoto’s flames have become, and the boy says they are hot enough to burn himself. Even the team backing Tetsutetsu warns the boy he is going to melt, and that revelation made fans do the math.

As it turns out, most steel will melt at 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. If the alloy is rich with pure iron, that melting point can go up to 2,750 degrees. It Tetsutetsu was in real danger of melting, that means Shoto was stoking his flame to nearly 3,000 degrees, a number which would make him hotter than most lava. The fiery liquid often pools from the Earth at a measly 2,200 degrees, so fans can get an idea of how hot Shoto really is.

