My Hero Academia Sneaks In the War's Darkest Scene Yet

My Hero Academia is pushing through its final act, and of course, the manga has a lot to do as its war carries on. Izuku has his own problems with Shigaraki and All For One, and he's not alone in his worries. Villains from across Japan have come together to fight the pros, and they have even inspired everyday citizens to join. And in this week's new chapter, My Hero Academia managed to slip in what might be its darkest scene yet.

The whole thing came to life in chapter 370 if you did not know. My Hero Academia put out the update with no apologies. It follows our heroes as they confront Spinner's army, and the mutants are not afraid to show their frustrations against a society that mocked them for decades. So to make that point crystal clear, one panel shows a pair of familiar heads on pikes.

What Is the CRC?

Believe it or not, these heads were seen briefly in My Hero Academia before, and they belong to members of the CRC. The name represents the Creature Rejection Clan, a religious organization that acts like a cult similar to the Klu Klux Klan. Donned in skull masks and black robes, CRC members rally against humans with quirks that mutate their appearances. In the past, the League has fought the CRC for valuables, and many were killed during one raid during the Meta Liberation Army arc. And as far as we can tell, two victims had their heads put on pikes for chapter 370.

MHA Anime team will completely remove the CRC parts, replacing them with flags etc.. And some fans will lap it up like ain't nothing wrong..#MHA370 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia370 pic.twitter.com/FBfS7ORX4w — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) October 23, 2022

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Unmasks Shoji at Last | My Hero Academia Nods to Star Wars With Its Own Order 66 | My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst

Clearly, the scene is shocking, and it shows how wronged the mutants in My Hero Academia feel. They tell Rock Lock and others they cannot begin to understand the prejudice felt by mutants on a daily basis. While those living in cities may be spared harassment, the story is different for those in rural areas. As such, two Shigaraki sympathizers are happy to run through the city with CRC heads on pikes, and their side is still out for blood.

What do you think about this brutal new scene? Did you catch it when reading My Hero Academia's chapter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.