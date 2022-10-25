My Hero Academia Nods to Star Wars With Its Own Order 66

My Hero Academia has changed a lot since its first chapter was released, but there are constants we can count on. For instance, Bakugo is always going to have a temper, and Present Mic is constantly hunting for more hair gel. And this week, fans were reminded that creator Kohei Horikoshi will slip in Star Wars references whenever possible.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know what we're talking about as chapter 370 spells it out pretty quickly. The update checks on our heroes as they continue to protect a hospital and the captive Kurogiri from a horde of mutant rioters. Led by Spinner, more than 10,000 mutants have come out in support of All For One given the prejudice they face. And while airing out their grievances, fans learn mutants were treated like the Jedi were when the Galactic Empire came to power.

What Star Wars Nods Did We Miss?

Chapter 370 breaks the situation down quickly as a mutant rioter reminds their brethren of the racism they face. The man speaks about the "6/6 Incident" as well as the Great Jeda Purge. These events all led to the death of mutants, and if their names sound familiar, that is because they are.

If you will recall, Star Wars had its infamous Order 66 which called for Empire allies to exterminate the Jedi. From Stormtroopers to Anakin Skywalker, Order 66 was a massacre, and it seems the 6/6 Incident was as well. Of course, the Great Jeda Purge plays off Star Wars' Great Jedi Purge. The names are too similar to be a coincidence, and Jeda has its own place in the Star Wars Universe. After all, the Planet Jedha was a revered one in the Republic, and it acted as the spiritual home for the Jedi Order. So when Jedha was purged, well – you get the picture.

Clearly, Horikoshi is back at it with his Star Wars nods, and there are plenty in My Hero Academia to note. From Gran Torino's Yoda design to its Sith references, Horikoshi has proven himself to be a diehard fanboy. And if we get more nods in the final act of My Hero Academia, don't be surprised.

