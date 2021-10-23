My Hero Academia Confirms All For One’s Goal for Shigaraki

My Hero Academia confirmed what All For One’s true plans and goal for Tomura Shigaraki was this whole time in the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series! The Final Act of the series has now begun to kick off the next arc of whatever end game Horikoshi has planned, and while the first arc was all about how Izuku Midoriya and the people of Japan were responding to the villains’ chaos, the next arc seems to be focusing its attention back to All For One and Tomura Shigaraki as they are getting ready for the next step.

At the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front war, Shigaraki was left in a strange place. Although All For One’s transfer of power had changed Shigaraki into a new kind of super being, it’s become apparent that All For One’s goal for this power exchange was to also take over Shigaraki’s mind as well and fully wield his successor as his own body. But as Shigaraki fights against it, All For One’s true goal becomes more clear as he really now seeks to become an amalgam of both of their darkest strengths.

Chapter 330 of the series sees Shigaraki begin his fight against America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe, and all the while he has continued to question his own identity. He’s no longer got a sense of his own self, yet continues to angrily fight against being taken over completely by his master. This is actually playing right into All for One’s hands, however, as he explains that the original plan was to have All For One completely take over after Shigaraki recovered in two months from the previous power transfer.

Shigaraki’s rage and hatred had exceeded All For One and Garaki’s expectations, however, and now it’s becoming something even greater. All For One reveals that Shigaraki is near 98 percent complete and the two of them will the merge into a new being altogether that’s both of them yet neither of them. All For One wants that rage because it means a stronger fusion, and he’s been leading Shigaraki to this point ever since he first took him under his wing all those years ago.

It’s sort of tragic in a way considering Shigaraki just needed help, and All For One didn’t provide that either. But what do you think of All For One’s true goal for Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!