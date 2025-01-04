My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission Ends With Special Message to The Fans

In 2024, manga artist Kohei Horikoshi made the decision to end the story of Izuku Midoriya and his fellow students at UA Academy with the final chapter of My Hero Academia. While the long-running manga series might have ended, there are still several projects in store for Class 1-A. One of the biggest was the side story My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, which would create new short stories that would see heroes teaming up for unique quests. Much like the torch holder, Team-Up Missions has wrapped its story and creator Yoco Akiyama has a message to the fans who have been following the spin-off since the start.

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions first began in 2019, focusing on stories that were far more light-hearted than the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. Rather than entirely focusing on Deku and his goal of becoming the world’s greatest hero, the spin-off would see some lesser known heroes joining forces to take on threats that never made their way to the main series. With the shonen franchise confirming that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is receiving its own anime adaptation, the idea that Team-Up Missions will one day be animated isn’t completely out of the question.

A Final Plus Ultra Message

The final page of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission’s last chapter once again brings together the main heroes of Class 1-A and their teachers for an ensemble image. Stating that “this is a side story of how we strove to become heroes,” the spin-off took the chance to both thank fans and promote the next manga from creator Yoco Akiyama. The final message read, “Thank you for reading! Please look forward to Akiyama-Sensei’s next work. Team-Up Mission Volume 8 will release sometime in 2025!”

My Hero Academia Team Up Mission Chapter 52 has been released, marking the last chapter of the spin-off series!!! Thank you Akiyama-sensei for this light-hearted series 🥹



I translated the last page, which is a cute group photo of Class A, Aizawa, and All Might! #MHA pic.twitter.com/N4H3ovrA0a — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 4, 2025

My Hero Academia’s Anime Future

2025 will be a big year for UA Academy, not only thanks to the arrival of the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia’s anime, but the arrival of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes from Studio BONES. While not confirmed for this year, the superhero shonen franchise also might have future movies to release, as the latest film, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was a hit at the box office. Considering how the manga came to a close, there might be some wild territory for future silver screen premieres to explore in Hero Society.

