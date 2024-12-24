My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Shares First Look at The Crawler & More

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be finally making its full TV anime debut next year, and the anime is getting fans ready for what’s to come with the first look at the Crawler, Pop Step and Knuckleduster. My Hero Academia is going to have a huge 2025 as not only with the main TV anime series be returning for the eighth and final season of its run next Fall, but its big prequel spinoff series will be hitting screens with its own anime in the Spring. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ties in to some key pieces of My Hero Academia‘s history, and has its own dynamic heroes at the center of it all.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set about five years before the events of My Hero Academia, and introduces a much different look for the hero society than fans see in the main series. Because heroes aren’t as proliferate in this time as they are later, it means certain areas of Japan fall through under the cracks and aren’t under protection. This leads to the debut of some new unlicensed heroes, vigilantes, who take things into their own hands, The Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster, who are seen in the first trailer in the video above.

Who Are My Hero Academia’s Vigilante Heroes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes introduces fans to Koichi Haimawari. Although he didn’t really plan on being a hero of any kind, he decides to help out in his neighborhood as The Crawler. Going around in his favorite All Might hoodie (as he shares a fandom for the number one hero with Izuku Midoriya), Koichi’s plans were to just help throw out trash and give out directions. Small chores that would make the neighborhood better was all he needed until he runs into the mysterious Knuckleduster.

This older man becomes his vigilante mentor as he fights villains and criminals with his bare fists. He’s unlike any character seen in the original My Hero Academia series, and he ends up wrapping Koichi in much bigger problems. As for Pop Step, she’s an underground performer who uses her quirk to put on illegals singing shows as she’s trying to be an entertainer. But like Koichi, it’s not long before she ends up wrapped up in the world of fighting bigger threats than they ever could have seen coming.

When Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Coming Out?

Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its full TV anime debut some time in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Kenichi Suzuki will be directing the new anime for Studio Bones’ newly formed Bones Film team with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts. Takahiko Yoshida will be overseeing the character designs for the new anime, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.

A concrete release date has yet to be set for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as of the time of this publication, but there’s still plenty of time to check out the original manga release ahead of time. It’s now complete with over 120 chapters under its belt, and you can find the entire back catalog with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. With the series setting the stage for some big events in My Hero Academia’s later arcs, fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out for this one.