After Five Years, a Hit My Hero Academia Series Is Ending This Weekend

With the celebrations surrounding My Hero Academia‘s ending and the release of the final volume slowly winding down, Kohei Horikoshi’s hit superhero franchise is all but ready to be wrapped up. That said, fans of the series may soon have to bid farewell not only to My Hero Academia but also to its hit spin-off series, Team-Up Missions, which is finally ending in 2025 after five long years.

As per an official listing on Amazon Japan, Saikyo Jump’s February 2025 issue will include the final chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, the popular spin-off written and illustrated by Yoko Akiyama. The issue releases on January 4th, 2025, concluding the long-running spin-off this weekend with Chapter 52. No other details have been provided regarding what to expect from this final chapter as of yet.

Authored by one of Horikoshi’s talented assistants Yoko Akiyama, Team-Up Missions has been in serialization in Saikyo Jump for nearly half as long as the main series itself. Though not as popular as My Hero Academia‘s other spin-off Vigilantes, Team-Up Missions certainly has its own unique appeal by offering a window into the daily lives of the Class 1-A students and the rest of My Hero Academia‘s myriad side characters that generally don’t get much of the spotlight in the main series.

The spin-off has been collected into 7 volumes so far, the latest of which was released on December 4th, 2024. Five of these volumes are available in English so far, with Volume 6 set to release on March 4th, 2025. As such, it may be a while until non-Japanese fans can get their hands on the final chapter releasing this weekend as the final eighth volume of Team-Up Missions likely won’t be released in Japan until August or September 2025, judging by the pattern of release so far.



Source: Amazon Japan