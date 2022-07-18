My Hero Academia Cosplay Revs Its Engines With Iida

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is really revving its engines with the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues to brew with the final act of the manga, and the anime readying to return for the sixth season of its run later this year, all eyes have been on each of the young heroes as they prepare to take on some of their biggest threats in the series to date. This has been notably true for Class 1-A's representative as he has made some major moments to shine for himself over the course of the manga and anime seen thus far.

Iida has definitely been one of the major heroes to keep an eye on as the series continues as he has been forced to push himself just as much as Izuku Midoriya has, but does not have the same kind of tricks and quirks that help that young hero beat his foes. It's caused all sorts of trauma for the young engineer thus far, and will likely be the reason he speeds towards whatever grand finale is actually in store for him going forward. Now the runner is revving up once again, and artist @sailorkayla on Instagram has brought the turbo hero to life with some slick bod ypaint cosplay. Check it out below:

Iida will be returning along with the rest of Class 1-A's students later this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Season 6 of My Hero Academia will be picking up with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and that means fans of the anime will get to see the biggest fight in the anime to date. This is a full on war involving the hero and villain sides of the conflict, and it is such a big deal that the franchise is still trying to recover from all of this with the latest chapters of the series.

As both the manga and anime continue to develop, there will be much more to look forward to from Iida and the other heroes as things ramp up even more. It's hard to tell where every character is going to end up when it's all over, but the speedy runner will definitely be one of the leading figures in the future. But what are your thoughts on Iida at the moment? Where does he rank among your favorite heroes in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!