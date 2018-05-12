‘My Hero Academia’ Has the Best Iron Fist on TV

My Hero Academia has been giving Marvel a run for its money lately, dropping episodes in season 3 that have been as epic and affecting as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, MHA’s latest episode just threw down a different kind of gauntlet, as fans are claiming the series just put on the best Iron Fist display that TV has to offer!

Episode 43 was titled, “Drive It Home, Iron Fist” and featured the students of Classes 1-A and 1-B going up against the threat of the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad. One of those new villains, Mustard, attacked with a gaseous mist that put people to sleep. But class 1-B’s Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu wasn’t going to be deterred!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tetsutetsu’s quirk allows him to turn his body into steel. When the villains’ Vanguard Action Squad attacks the training camp, Tetsutetsu saves an unconscious Ibara, and reconvenes with his Class 1-B friends. Tetsutetsu is determined to prove that Class 1-B is as capable as Class 1-A, and along with Itsuka he headed off to find the source of the mist that the villains were using to knock people out.

Tetsutetsu and Itsuka find the source – and we get to meet new villain Mustard. The battle ensues, and Tetsutetsu and Itsuka find themselves on the losing side. Just when things are looking their bleakest, Itsuka and Tetsutetsu pull off a two-pronged attack: Itsuka uses her giant hands to thin the gas, and Tetsutetsu uses his steel form to deliver the “Iron Fist” blow that takes Mustard down!

As stated, this moment in My Hero Academia gave us a better “Iron Fist” moment than just about anything we saw in the actual first season of Marvel’s Iron Fist TV show. While most fans were disappointed about that series. Iron Fist just wrapped its second season, and the cast and crew are already promising it will be a worthy improvement.

Meanwhile, My Hero Academia’s next episode will reveal more new villains of the Vanguard Action Squad – and they look even freakier than Mustard.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub is now airing Saturday nights on Toonami.