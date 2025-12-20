My Hero Academia to Kick Off 10th Anniversary With Massive Plans for Anime’s Future

My Hero Academia‘s anime concluded the main story in its final season, but that’s not the end for the anime’s future yet. It’s been more than a week since the anime reached its conclusion, leaving fans with bittersweet feelings as the long journey comes to an end. Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the anime debuted in April 2016, receiving global popularity for its unique power system and captivating story. The manga already reached its conclusion in August last year, with the anime breathing life into the story as the heroes win the long and brutal Final War against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Following the war, the series also features a brief epilogue featuring the aftermath of the war and continuing the heroes’ journey as they become incredible pro heroes.

The anime will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year, and Jump Festa 2026 has already confirmed that fans will have several exciting new projects to look forward to. As one of the most highly anticipated annual anime and manga conventions, Jump Festa always shares several exciting announcements on several Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+. This year’s Jump Festa began on December 20th, with My Hero Academia taking the stage on the very first day. The anime has launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the 10th anniversary celebration and upcoming projects.

My Hero Academia Teases More 10th Anniversary Projects in The Future

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Along with a special key visual featuring several looks of Deku over the years, the series confirmed that a special concert for composer Yuki Hayashi, who composed over 200 songs for the anime, will be held next year. The concert will kick off on May 30th, 2026, in Japan before commencing its international tour. However, the most shocking announcement was the anime’s continuation in a special episode, which is scheduled to premiere worldwide on May 2nd, 2026.

Titled “More,” the special episode will adapt Chapter 431, a special continuation after the main story’s ending. The chapter was released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga, following Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after the timeskip. The extra chapter features their get-together while revealing their hero rankings, centering primarily on Ochako Uraraka.

The special episode will premiere worldwide on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with all seasons of the anime. A teaser or visual of the episode hasn’t been shared yet. Additionally, the website is also teasing at least two more announcements in the future, and there might be more in the future. There are still a few months left before the anniversary, so the series might share the update in the first quarter of next year.

