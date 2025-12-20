Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Season 3 Premiere With Most Intense Trailer Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally coming back for Season 3 this January, and a new trailer is showing off even more of the new episodes in the new season. Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its explosive second season some time ago with the Shibuya Incident leaving tons of chaos in its wake. Yuji Itadori and the surviving sorcerers are going to be thrown into even more of a mess than ever before with bigger fights, new abilities, and much more coming our way. But it’s going to be hitting very soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen is just one of the many franchises that Shueisha is showing off during the ongoing Jump Festa 2026 event going down in Japan this weekend, and thankfully that includes a much fuller trailer for the upcoming third season. With its new episodes scheduled to make their debut this January as part of the new wave of anime for the Winter 2026 anime schedule, it’s now time to get the best trailer yet. Featuring the newly revealed opening theme titled “AIZO” from King Gnu, you can check out the trailer in action below.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1 will be making its debut on January 8th in Japan, and the anime will be exclusively streaming its episodes with Crunchyroll at 9:00AM PT for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia. This is also where you can catch up with the first two seasons of the series along with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the feature film that takes place before the events of the anime. All are going to be very necessary to jump into the third season.

The Culling Game is a deadly tournament that Kenjaku is activating following the events of the Shibuya Incident, and there are a ton of new foes, allies, and more that will be popping up over the course of it. It’s going to also feature a ton of characters who are going to be playing an important role for the second half of the series. The anime is about to introduce of new elements to it with this coming season as well, and fans are going to want to pay close attention to all of its developments moving forward.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is one of the most anticipated returns of the next year overall, so it was certainly one of the bigger franchises that Shueisha wanted to show off more. But there are likely going to be a lot of problems with it too. Because while those first two seasons were fairly chaotic in terms of everything that actually happened, the second half of Gege Akutami’s original manga is even wilder in terms of just how far it goes.

Along with the widening scope, it's going to be divisive in terms of who it actually focus on with each. But we'll see how it all shakes off soon enough.