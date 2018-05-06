Fans Loved ‘My Hero Academia’s Toonami Debut

Anime fans know Toonami is one of the biggest anime distributors around today, and the block has done well to introduce many of the medium’s current fans to many different shows like Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

It most recent premiere is a series most fans would agree stands out amongst other shonen series of its type, and My Hero Academia is one anime series many fans have been waiting for Toonami to announce.

Toonami debuted the series tonight, and fans responded in a way worthy of such a large premiere as this. Read on to see what fans were raving about during My Hero Academia‘s big Toonami debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

After a lot of demands and requests by you Toonami Faithfuls and Anime Fans…Making it’s #Toonami debut,Ladies and Gentlemen welcome #MyHeroAcademia to the Toonami Fam! pic.twitter.com/wNqKqMVNjx — Toonami Nation 3:16 ? (@ToonamiFaith15) May 6, 2018

The Age of Heroes is among us. #MyHeroAcademia only on Toonami. pic.twitter.com/Q1CCyS0tM5 — MasterMockery (@MasterMockery) May 6, 2018

BOOM!!! Sweet Chin Music #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/lJ9d9HrJge — There’s a Hero in All of Us?? (@Toonami4Ever) May 6, 2018

I’m watching #MyHeroAcademia on #toonami and I am so glad that this anime can now get a new audience and more people who couldn’t watch the anime before now can @FUNimation — Kaleigh | Furry (@Unicorn17girl) May 6, 2018

Ah Deku to this day I still question how this guy is your BFF #MyHeroAcademia #Toonami pic.twitter.com/VaxeqJ2nRq — Grumpypon (@MrNipponson) May 6, 2018

It’s funny how in #MyHeroAcademia, they’re laughing at Izuku for wanting to be a hero but not having any powers. The idea of a superhero with no powers, how preposterous ? #Toonami pic.twitter.com/grHTZ2PZeE — Gundam is GOAT (@GundamF4L) May 6, 2018

Wow, first episode and I’m tearing up.

This is a record.#MyHeroAcademia #Toonami — Franceska Miller (@KuroHana10969) May 6, 2018

