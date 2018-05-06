Anime

Fans Loved ‘My Hero Academia’s Toonami Debut

Anime fans know Toonami is one of the biggest anime distributors around today, and the block has done well to introduce many of the medium’s current fans to many different shows like Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

It most recent premiere is a series most fans would agree stands out amongst other shonen series of its type, and My Hero Academia is one anime series many fans have been waiting for Toonami to announce.

Toonami debuted the series tonight, and fans responded in a way worthy of such a large premiere as this. Read on to see what fans were raving about during My Hero Academia‘s big Toonami debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

