‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Reveals Slick New Poster

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now officially out on Blu-ray and DVD, and fans have been delighted to be able to experience the anime’s debut film outing once more. Funimation’s release of the film not only includes a special interview with the English dub cast of the film, there’s also a slick new poster for it hidden behind the cover of the Blu-ray packaging.

Fans recently discovering that hidden behind the official cover for the Blu-ray, the fierce poster of the film’s collection of young heroes is waiting just underneath. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was received incredibly well critically and commercially. The film even extended its release in theaters for a few more days after it was supposed to end its run in the United States, and each screening for it was plenty packed.

The film became the 10th highest grossing anime film ever not long after its release, and outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release. It even won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie from ComicBook.com. Fans appreciated how the film introduced new elements to the series’ world at large, and still hope that original characters like Melissa and David make an appearance later in the series officially.

Though the film is technically filler, the fact it takes place in between the second and the third season of the series leaves an opening for it to fit right into the series’ canon. Many of the film’s elements felt like they fit right into the past of the series, and fans can’t wait to see what’s to come from the next movie.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and is officially described as such, “After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!