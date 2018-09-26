Exclusive ‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Clip Shares Young All Might’s Explosive Debut

My Hero Academia has conquer the anime fandom, and it is about to come after superhero fans in the U.S. this week. Thanks to Funimation and Fathom Events, the series’ first film has hit theaters stateside, and ComicBook has an exclusive clip of the movie for you all.

So, if you are ready to see All Might make his Pro Hero debut, prepare yourself. The younger hero gets into lots of action in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and he kicks off the film with a bang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the clip begins with a peaceful scene in California. Fans are shown a busy street outside of a casino, but things get crazy when a villain bursts through the area after stealing a few million dollars.

The baddie is determined to flee with his haul, and he isn’t afraid to wreak havoc to get it done. The scene sees a couple American Pro Heroes try to halt the villain, but a few well-aimed missiles keep them from pursuing him. In their haste to escape, the villain comes real close to crushing a family in their car, but it is All Might who saves the day.

Faster than anyone can see, fans watch as All Might lands a powerful blow on the baddie, and he reassures the family he saved all will be well now. In fact, the future No. 1 Hero says there’s nothing to fear as he is here now, and he makes good on that promise by deflecting a series of blasts that took out the American Pro Heroes moment earlier.

For those eager to see the movie at long last, the movie is in U.S. theaters now. You can find local screenings and ticket sales for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes here before its limited run comes to an end.

So, will you be seeing this movie in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.