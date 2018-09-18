‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Clip Reveals Bakugo, Kirishima Team-Up

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will soon screen in theaters across the United States and Canada, and to celebrate Funimation has released a cool new clip from the upcoming film featuring a Bakugo and Kirishima team-up.

But when the two are getting ready to fight, fans get a quick glimpse at Todoroki being his usual cool self.

Here you go! A subbed sneak peek at #MyHeroAcademia: Two Heroes!! 🔥🔥🔥 Subbed & dubbed in select theaters next week: //t.co/YSycLMnbaM pic.twitter.com/FKuDcg5i8a — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 18, 2018

The clip sees Midoriya and the others hiding during what’s likely an invasion by villains. But Bakugo, being his usual cocky self, meets them head on while Kirishima is surprised by how direct he’s being. When one of the villains launches an attack on Kirishima, Todoroki uses his ice to block it.

Todoroki says the tower they’re in (which must be high considering they say they are on the 80th floor) has been invaded by villains and he’s trying to buy them time to escape from their tight predicament. He summons a large pillar of ice to get Midoriya, Tenya, and Yaoyorozu out of there and says he’ll be fine as he prepares a major counterattack with Bakugo and Kirishima.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now screening in Japan, and fans in the West will soon see what follows this clip as tickets are currently on sale for its North American debut.

The film will screen in the United States and Canada on September 25 in both the English dub and Japanese with English subtitles. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“