‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reportedly Screening at San Diego Comic-Con

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is headed to San Diego Comic-Con.

A new rumor says the first My Hero Academia movie will screen at this year’s SDCC, following its debut at Anime Expo.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi will also be in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

My Hero Academia the Movie: Two Heroes tells an original story that was not covered by the My Hero Academia manga. The story primarily takes place on the man-made I Island. The film also promises to offer glimpses at All Might’s earlier days.

Horikoshi is working on the film. Kenji Nagasaki, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, and composer Yuki Hayashi from the My Hero Academia television anime have also joined the film’s staff.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.”

The third season of the My Hero Academia anime series is also currently airing. Funimation has been SimulDubbing the series, though it just reached the point of being on a two-week delay. A My Hero Academia spinoff series focusing on the female heroes titled My Heroine Academia was also just recently announced.

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia take to the big screen? Will you able to see it at the convention? Let us know in the comments!