‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Tickets Are Now on Sale

With the North American debut of My Hero Academia‘s big movie My Hero Academia: Two Heroes only a month away now, advance tickets for the film’s screenings are now on sale from Funimation.

With over 500 theaters screening either the film’s English dub or English subtitled version across North America and Canada, you can find out if they’re going to screen at a theater near you and purchase your tickets at this link.

With special theatrical screenings on September 25, 27, 29 for the English dub and September 26 and October 2 in its original Japanese with English language subtitles, Funimation will also be holding a special red carpet premiere for the English dub on September 13 as well. The World Premiere screening of the English dub will take place in Los Angeles, CA and feature the stars of the film along with other notable attendees.

The film previously held its world premiere during Anime Expo 2018, where ComicBook’s Megan Peters got a chance to be in attendance. Giving the film a 5 out of 5 for its amazing superhero experience, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is surely going to be an experience fans won’t want to miss.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now screening in Japan and will hit the United States and Canada on September 25. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!“