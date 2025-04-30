Chainsaw Man Fans Get 2 New Anime Blu-ray Options In The U.S.

Two new Chainsaw Man Blu-rays are now available for fans of the anime in the States, which should be welcome news as the previous editions were imports. The first comes from Walmart, a season 1 limited edition Steelbook that contains all 12 episodes of the first season. The Walmart Exclusive Steelbook features a close-up of the titular Chainsaw Man on the front cover along with a bloody sliipcase, while the inside depicts Denji enjoying a movie with his friends/coworkers from the Public Safety Devil Hunters association.

The second option comes from Crunchyroll, and although this one isn’t a Steelbook, the outside cover art is just as cool, with Chainsaw Man on one side and Denji on the other. You’ll also find a few special items on this one, like a 72-page booklet on the show and an on-disc Art Gallery featuring a ton of character art work. A full breakdown can be found below

Chainsaw Man: Season 1 Limited Edition (Walmart Exclusive) (Steelbook) – $56 / Arrival Date: July 26, 2025 / Pre-order here at Walmart

– $56 / Arrival Date: July 26, 2025 / Pre-order here at Walmart Chainsaw Man – Complete Series – Blu-ray – Limited Edition – $84.98 / Arrival Date: July 26, 2025 / Pre-order here at Crunchyroll 72-Page Booklet On-Disc Art Galleries Featuring Character Artwork Copyrighted Artwork Publicity Artwork Episodic Storyboard Artwork

– $84.98 / Arrival Date: July 26, 2025 / Pre-order here at Crunchyroll

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has been a huge hit with both its anime adaptation and its manga, and fans will need to rely on the latter as the fate of Season 2 is still unknown. If you haven’t fully Shonen Jump-ed into the manga yet, you might want to consider the Chainsaw Man Box Set in paperback, which collects volumes 1-11. That’s 2112 pages of Chainsaw Man to keep you occupied, and you can get it here on Amazon for $55.90 after a 44% discount that Amazon is currently offering. You can also get it here at Walmart for $55.90. Want to stay up to date with all the latest anime news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!