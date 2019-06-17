My Hero Academia Removes Censorship From Controversial Camie Scene

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s top series, and it has done so by meeting so many of its fans’ expectations. Still, that doesn’t mean the show can always live up as Class 1-A does get complaints once in awhile, but it seems the anime is ready to make amends for one gaff.

After all, a favorite scene featuring Camie has been edited to remove some censorship, and fans were surprised to see its debut.

Recently, still images were picked out from My Hero Academia‘s latest Toonami outing. The dub aired a favorite episode from season three which saw Camie use her quirk to stalk Izuku during the Hero License exam. And this time around, the scene featured way more skin than before.

As you can see above, My Hero Academia removed a fair bit of censorship which covered up Camie in this scene to start. The grey goo which comes with the girl’s quirk is still present to cover private areas, but it isn’t all over her now. The goo removal makes the anime scene more in-line with the artwork used in the manga, and fans admit they were surprised to see this uncensored Blu-ray scene debut so soon.

Still, fans are happy to see the anime make the change; There was major outcry when My Hero Academia censored the scene as Camie’s quirk was made to look more gross. However, Japan’s strict censorship rules wanted to make sure the heroine’s debut was up to code. Now, Camie (or rather Toga) is able to show off her quirk as it was intended, and the skin-bearing reveal feels more true to the heroine than her previous outing.

