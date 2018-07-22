‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Loved Uraraka’s Cutest Moment Yet

My Hero Academia has given fans all sorts of great moments between Uraraka and Midoriya, but Uraraka’s been coming to terms with her crush on Midoriya over the last two seasons.

It’s especially prominent in the latest episode, which confirms that Uraraka does indeed have a crush and the resulting embarrassment with the other girls lead to her cutest episode in the series yet.

My Hero Academia fans often pick their favorites, and since the cast is so expansive, there’s a character design for every time of fan. With that expansive cast, not every character gets focus so when fans get these smaller moments with Uraraka they have to grasp onto them.

Thankfully the latest episode gave fans the Uraraka substance they have been craving as she continues to watch Midoriya from afar. But with the Hero License Exam in full force, she’s going to have to figure out what to do with these feelings fast.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Uraraka’s cutest moment in the series yet, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Look at this Cute Face!

Your most recently saved picture is what Uraraka is reacting to! pic.twitter.com/1wOpEdGNDn — VRV @ SDCC2018 (@WatchVRV) July 21, 2018

Just Keep Looking at this Face!

It Really is Too Cute

in love and in denial Uraraka IS SO FUCKING CUTE pic.twitter.com/tugCKPlOa5 — Star-Nold (@arnoldmanguiob) July 21, 2018

The ‘BDE’

bnha girls supporting uraraka radiates the biggest dick energy pic.twitter.com/qU99BjBCuj — char (@icytoki) July 21, 2018

The Purest, Most Wholesome…

if u dont think uraraka x deku is the purest, most wholesome shit in the entire ass world i dont want to associate w/ u — Pixel (@PixelThinks) July 21, 2018

#Blessed

Good Morning friends.



Let me bless your Timelines with Uraraka in love with Deku. pic.twitter.com/Avyjdd2ZVv — Kaoiji (@Kaoiji) July 21, 2018

Waifu 4 Life-u

By the way, regarding the recent episodes of My Hero Academia and my thoughts on them, well..



Fucking. Amazing. Uraraka’s just gonna be my waifu until this show’s over, I swear to god. — Robi (@RobiGeeek) July 21, 2018

Best Girl, No Debate

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.