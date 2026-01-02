My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Brings Back Major Hero Following Main Series Finale

My Hero Academia’s anime will return in 2026 with one final installment titled “More,” taking material from the original manga epilogue and bringing it to the screen. Before we witness Deku and his friends return for one final adventure, Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster are making a comeback this month. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is unleashing its second season, and despite the fact that the story takes place long before Deku joins the ranks of UA Academy, some familiar faces are planning to return. In a new preview for the second season premiere, a major professional crime fighter is confirmed to hit the scene once again.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season two premiere, be forewarned that we’re diving into spoiler territory. In the first season, the vigilantes who operated outside the law encountered one or two familiar faces from the main shonen series. In an earlier episode in season one, none other than Eraserhead hit the scene, still working as a vigilante rather than the Class 1-A teacher he would become. In the latest preview for season two, Fat Gum makes a return, the crime fighter who had some major moments with Kirishima, aka Red Riot, in the main series. You can check out the new preview images below.

The Future of UA

The original My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might not have been written and drawn by shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi, but the original series went on for quite some time with hundreds of chapters to its name. This means that it is very possible the story of Crawler will continue beyond the second season, with several more seasons to follow. While Fat Gum and Aizawa are featured in this preview for the season two premiere, expect far more younger iterations of some of your favorite anime heroes to return as well. In fact, you might also see some familiar younger villains make a comeback as well.

As for the main series, My Hero Academia is returning this year with a new episode that will further fill in the blanks as to what lies ahead for the adult Deku and his graduated classmates. As of the writing of this article, many are left to wonder if the shonen franchise might return to the silver screen, as Studio BONES did not confirm that the previous film was its last. Should a new movie arrive following My Hero Academia: You’re Next, we have to imagine that it will focus on the heroes during their adult years. Each movie in the My Hero Academia universe has been considered a part of the main canon, meaning they took place alongside the main adventures. While the main anime series ended in 2025, 2026 might prove to be a year that is just as big.

