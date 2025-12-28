My Hero Academia Star Accidentally Spoiled Their Fate Ahead of Final Season

It turns out one My Hero Academia star accidentally spoiled their character’s fate for themselves heading into the anime’s final battles. My Hero Academia ended its TV anime series after nearly ten long years, and the final season came with some intense final battles between the heroes and villains. There were some notable casualties on either side, and some losses hurt fans way more than others. The final war was stacked with a ton of heartbreak for anime fans, but it turns out that one of the stars behind it all accidentally spoiled her final moments for herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook got the chance to speak with the English dub cast of My Hero Academia to celebrate the anime’s final season, and Himiko Toga voice star Leah Clark revealed that she accidentally found out about Toga’s fate heading into the final battles. Although she had been avoiding spoilers about the series before that point, she spotted Toga’s end before recording her final episodes, “I was just wanting to know if I was gonna be in the next season here and there, the one time the one time I bother to find a manga to see just to check and see if she’s been there, boom, smash right there to the ending scene.”

My Hero Academia’s Toga Spoils Her Fate

Courtesy of Toho Animation

When talking about whether or not she reads ahead in the story to prepare, Clark revealed that her “choice is always to experience it” with the character. “So for that reason, I only look I only research as much as I need for the audition. Then once I get there, I wanna be fully in. That way, I’m just as shocked and appalled as Toga, and I also carry that with me going forward. I enjoy that process of…the art of it. So for that reason, I don’t read ahead.” While the star noted she didn’t read before, the one time she was curious ended up being the worst.

“However, because I love it so much, and I was just, wanting to know if I was gonna be in the next season here and there,” Clark continued. “The one time I bother to find a manga to see just to check and see if she’s been there, boom. Smash right there to the ending scene.” And as what fans would expect from such a major spoiler, Clark didn’t want to believe at the time, “I was like, ‘This is this is a prank. This is not real. Does this really happen? What’s going on? It was awful.”

Toga’s Ending Still Hurts

courtesy of toho animation

It was such a critical spoiler for Clark that the star still remembers it clearly, “I couldn’t believe it. I remember it so distinctly. It was, like, 4:00 in the morning. I couldn’t sleep, ‘So, I wonder if I’m gonna be in the next season.’ Scroll, scroll. Boom.” But it’s also moments like this that further emphasize why Clark chooses to stay away from the source material to flesh out her performances, “I feel like it’s better for the overall craft…my choice personally is to go along the journey with the character.”

Toga’s final moments in My Hero Academia are some of the most heartbreaking scenes in the final war between heroes and villains, and even the star behind it felt that heartbreak. Unfortunately, it was long before she got to discover it in the booth. If you wanted to check out My Hero Academia‘s final season (ahead of its brand new episode coming in 2026), you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!