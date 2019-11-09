My Hero Academia Confirms SPOILER’s Death

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has drawn a lot of attention over the past few months as the spin-off manga had begun to explore Aizawa’s past before becoming a pro hero. This crucial information is exclusive to the spin-off thus far, and the latest few chapters revealed just how huge this backstory information for Aizawa really was. After teasing the mysterious Shirakumo in the original series and quickly brushing it aside, Vigilantes has not only revealed Shirakumo in full — but has revealed his ties to Aizawa’s time in U.A. Academy. But the latest couple of chapters have revealed what this was unfortunately building toward.

After seemingly killing off Shirakumo at the end of Chapter 64 of the series, Chapter 65 confirms that Oboro Shirakumo tragically lost his life in a battle with a villain. This has set Aizawa on his loner path, and explains much of what we understand about the current Eraser Head in the main series.

Chapter 65 picks up one year after Aizawa defeated a villain and Shirakumo was buried under rubble in the chaos. Aizawa has begun to throw himself completely into the practical hero exercises, but apparently does not care much about the rest of his school work. His teacher realizes that Aizawa has been acting this way since the “tragic incident,” and this line confirms that Shirakumo has indeed died.

Seeing how much Shirakumo was integral to Aizawa’s time in U.A. Academy, it’s tragic to see him react so strongly to his death. Shirakumo was there to help boost his confidence, and Aizawa even imagined his friend cheering him on during the battle on that fateful day. All his friend Yamada can do is watch as Aizawa struggles alone.

It’s here that Aizawa resolves to go at the pro hero work alone, and thus it’s from here that he earns the solo reputation of being an underground hero and bounty hunter that My Hero Academia fans have become aware in the main series. It’s such a strong opposite to the kind of hero work he initially imagined taking on with Shirakumo and the rest of his friends. And it’s a testament to just how much Shirakumo’s death had an effect on him.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

