My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Reveals Climax Trailer

My Hero Academia’s final season of its main anime series is ending this fall but that doesn’t mean Deku and company are the only heroes on the block. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has one episode remaining before its first season ends, and has released a new trailer hinting on a doozy of a finale. With major secrets revealed surrounding villain Tamao Oguro, Pop Step and Knuckleduster appear to be taking center stage as the insect-based villainess continues to change the landscape of Hero Society in secret. Airing on June 23rd on Crunchyroll, fingers crossed that the season one finale isn’t the complete end for our anime vigilantes.

One of the biggest reveals of the latest episode of the My Hero Academia spin-off was the true identity of the bee-wielding villain Tamao Oguro. Revealed to be none other than Knuckleduster’s daughter, the antagonist is effectively being controlled by her bees and not the other way around, making for quite the one-two punch of surprises. In the twelfth episode’s story, it appears as though the vigilantes will receive a major assist from established crime fighters like Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight, once again bringing the two worlds together to fight All For One’s earlier machinations.

Vigilantes’ Future

As manga readers know, this upcoming season one finale is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster. The original Vigilantes manga ran for 126 chapters, meaning there is plenty of material that hasn’t been covered in the first season of the anime adaptation. While fans are hoping for a second season renewal, it would be interesting to see this My Hero Academia spin-off continue as it would air past the series finale of the main story.

On top of following the crime-fighting trio, Vigilantes also focused on the past of UA Academy as the manga would follow Aizawa, Midnight, and Present Mic in their earlier years as students at UA Academy. These stories add major context to the main storyline, going so far as to show the budding friendship between the three and Oboro, the student who would become the villain known as Kurogiri. The teleporting bodyguard to Shigaraki was created thanks to the use of the Nomu and Oboro’s deceased body. The relationship between the cloud-manipulating hero and his fellow aspiring heroes was one not focused on in the main anime so fingers crossed that Vigilantes gives it its time to shine.

Studio BONES, the studio responsible for bringing Class 1-A to life, has a busy 2025 planned. Following Vigilantes’ conclusion, the production house is jumping into a brand new series this summer with Gachiakuta, along with this fall seeing the release of My Hero Academia’s eighth and final anime season. It’s quite the workload but BONES appears to be handling it with some Plus Ultra skills.

Want to see what the future holds for these anime vigilantes? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.