My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Promo Sparks a Dark New Plan

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now in the midst of its final slate of episodes for its run as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the promo for the next episode of the anime is sparking a dark new plan coming for Koichi Haimawari and Kazuho Haneyama. As the Summer 2025 anime schedule fast approaches with a brand new wave of anime hits, the currently airing anime releases from the Spring are now kicking off their respective final arcs before they come to an end. In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ case, things are about to get a lot more intense for these underground heroes.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has turned a key point as Koichi’s secret identity as a vigilante has gotten out to not only professional heroes like Ingenium, but those close to him like Makoto Tsukauchi (who had been hoping to research the vigilantes in the first place). Now that it’s all out in the open, Koichi’s about to enter a whole new kind of world as he’s about to take on bigger threats than ever before. That all starts with the next episode, and you can check out the first look at My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 in the video above.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 10 is titled “Event Announcement!” and will be making its debut on Monday, June 9th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories when it hits. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Pop receives an invitation to perform at the ‘Naru Fes,’ the grand opening event for the Marukane Department Store. Although Pop is hesitant, she is encouraged by Koichi and Knuckle to take on the challenge. Meanwhile, Knuckle continues to investigate Hachisuka’s true identity on his own. His actions are linked to a secret that Knuckle is hiding.”

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been spending the majority of its debut season establishing Koichi and the other vigilantes with a series of episodic like fights against criminals thus far. But all the while there has been one villain behind the scenes putting all of this together as she has been using her quirk to distribute the Trigger drug to unsuspecting people and turning them into superpowered villains. But now that plan is coming more to the spotlight.

What’s Next for Koichi?

Searching for Trigger and the impact it’s had on the neighborhood was the original reason Knuckleduster started taking to the streets as a vigilante, but the promo also teases that there’s another side of the mysterious man. Because after showing up in the latest episode ready to meet Koichi’s mother and Makoto (and even coming up with a perfect cover for Koichi’s vigilante activities), it’s clear that Knuckleduster was still hiding something. That something is ultimately what brings him to fight crime in the first place.

As things get more intense for this underground trio, all of these pieces are going to start coming into place. Fans who have been waiting to see a more united plan for the overall narrative will get their wish soon as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ main plot begins in full. With it also taking place years before the events of the main My Hero Academia series, it’s all what fans need to keep in mind as everything starts coming together and we see the early days of some of the biggest villains and heroes from the main series.