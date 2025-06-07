My Hero Academia’s Spinoff Is What the Original Series Was Meant to Be

My Hero Academia‘s spinoff, Vigilantes, is currently airing, offering a story centered on eccentric individuals acting as heroes without receiving any of the recognition or benefits that come with the title. This highlights that their drive to fight villains stems from personal conviction rather than a desire for fame or approval, which many professional heroes in the main series often seek. The core premise of the spinoff revolves around dismantling a crime syndicate distributing a drug called “Trigger,” which drastically enhances a user’s Quirk but at the cost of their mental stability, often driving them into a violent frenzy. While the premise itself leans more toward a gritty crime thriller than an inspirational hero story, it’s the presence of protagonist Koichi Haimawari that elevates the narrative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In many ways, the spinoff mirrors the original series, particularly in its depiction of heroes, villains, and the Quirk system. However, the most striking similarity lies between the protagonists, Koichi and Izuku Midoriya, as both share a kind-hearted nature and a deep-seated desire to become heroes despite lacking impressive Quirks. This is the direction My Hero Academia initially hinted at with Deku, but by granting him a powerful inherited ability, the series veered away from that foundation. In contrast, Koichi’s journey stays true to that original spirit, ultimately delivering on the promise that Kohei Horikoshi seemed to set out with in the main series.

Koichi Haimawari in Vigilantes Delivers the Story My Hero Academia Promised With Deku

From its initial foundation, My Hero Academia suggested a unique direction by presenting Midoriya as Quirkless yet still determined to become an inspiring hero. This setup implied that his journey would challenge the very structure of the established hero system. Deku’s obsessive knowledge of heroes and tactical thinking further solidified the idea that he was poised to become an outlier, someone who would rise through wit and determination alone. However, just two episodes later, he was gifted the most powerful Quirk imaginable. While this turn is undoubtedly inspirational and conveys the message that chasing one’s dreams can open new doors, it diverged from the path fans expected, a story of defying the system without supernatural aid.

In contrast, Koichi’s journey remains true to that original concept. Possessing a Quirk that clearly won’t place him among the top heroes, Koichi understands his limitations. He contributes through surveillance and by taking down villains within his reach, gradually refining his abilities through persistence and experience. If My Hero Academia had stayed aligned with its initial premise, Deku’s path might have resembled Koichi’s, relying on intelligence, grit, and small victories while starting out as a vigilante. That said, it’s understandable why the mangaka chose to align Deku with a powerful, flashy Quirk; it fits the expectations of the shonen genre, and without such elements, it’s likely that My Hero Academia wouldn’t have achieved mainstream success.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes can be streamed on Crunchyroll, with it also available on Netflix in select Southeast Asian regions.