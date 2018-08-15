‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ Reveals Volume 2 Release Date

If you are in need of more My Hero Academia, then you need to know Viz Media has your back. The publisher has its manga game on-lock, and that means another volume of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is on the way.

According to Viz Media, the next bound volume of the My Hero Academia spin-off will land later this fall. The manga’s second volume is set to hit shelves on October 2, and you can pre-order it now. At just $10 a pop, the manga gives fans an inside-look at the series with some mini-chapters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you need more of the favorite Yakuza Avengers, you will need to add this volume to your collection.

Vigilantes v2 is looking good!

Includes chapters 6 through 11, plus the bonus mini chapters for Enigma and Stendhal vs. Yakuza Avengers (not released in English yet). Book is out October 2nd 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EGHGo1vvPc — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) August 14, 2018

According to translator Caleb Cook, this new volume will cover chapters 6-11 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. This means fans will get to meet a slew of new villains and heroes…

So, if you see three masked men skating your way in this volume, run the other way… very fast. Oh, and a rather familiar villain from the main My Hero Academia series may pop into the story if you pay real close attention.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, its first volume is already out. You can pick up the book through Viz Media now.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes features story by Hideyuki Furuhashi and artwork by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. Future volumes of the series will be published every four months.

Per the official release, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”

Will you be picking up this series? Don’t you think it is time the spin-off got an anime of its own? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!