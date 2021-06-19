My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate The Holidays In The Summer With New Episode

My Hero Academia's Fifth Season has just completed the battle between Class 1-A and 1-B in the Joint Training Exercise Arc, and while many were expecting the series to immediately dive into the My Villain Academia Arc, it seems as though the Studio Bones adaptation has changed things up. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now being told before the arrival of the Meta LIberation Army, fans bore witness to a Holiday Celebration in the Summer as Class 1-A celebrates the Holiday Season with a Christmas celebration that sees most of the students dress as Old Saint Nick.

Prior to the dark arc, Midoriya and his friends won't just be taking a deep, relaxing breath with an adorable holiday celebration, but the franchise will also see Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todorki joining the number one hero's work-study program in order to learn more about their Quirks while also becoming better crime fighters in turn.

What did you think of this hilarious holiday celebration? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.