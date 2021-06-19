My Hero Academia Fans Celebrate The Holidays In The Summer With New Episode
My Hero Academia's Fifth Season has just completed the battle between Class 1-A and 1-B in the Joint Training Exercise Arc, and while many were expecting the series to immediately dive into the My Villain Academia Arc, it seems as though the Studio Bones adaptation has changed things up. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now being told before the arrival of the Meta LIberation Army, fans bore witness to a Holiday Celebration in the Summer as Class 1-A celebrates the Holiday Season with a Christmas celebration that sees most of the students dress as Old Saint Nick.
Prior to the dark arc, Midoriya and his friends won't just be taking a deep, relaxing breath with an adorable holiday celebration, but the franchise will also see Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todorki joining the number one hero's work-study program in order to learn more about their Quirks while also becoming better crime fighters in turn.
What did you think of this hilarious holiday celebration? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Eri Must Be Protected
Dat #Christmas episode of #MyHeroAcademia was something.#izuocha moment was cute, but Eri... is... TOO PRECIOUS!!!😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#BokuNoHeroAcademia #MHA #BNHA pic.twitter.com/nmaQRD38jS— Sam Aguiar (@Samsapoping) June 19, 2021
It Is Sort Of Weird
It's kinda strange seeing a Christmas episode being premiered in June.— Tony Forte (@kingforte) June 19, 2021
Kind of like the Uncanny Valley but for seasons#MyHeroAcademia
Unexpected
My Hero Academia S5 Episode 101, what an unexpected episode, my jaw dropped at the beginning and the beautiful montage they made for Christmas made me cry 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gfFitCAbli— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) June 19, 2021
The Holiday Season In The Summer
Oohhh....#MyHeroAcademia gave us a #Christmas episode...during the #Summer....yay! pic.twitter.com/v2z5QZFS6H— The DeCiphered Code (@DecipheredThe) June 19, 2021
The Calm Before The Storm
The Christmas party was so wholesome though!! Just seeing Eri and everyone else having fun in their matching outfits definitely put me in a better mood. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/liHTvmXwqU— aly (@chidoroki) June 19, 2021
Santa Tenya For The Win
Oh man! This Christmas episode of My Hero Academia is so good! I love the insert song they used!
And Santa Tenya had me in stitches. pic.twitter.com/q8RBxHkPRO— Travis Bohanan - #StopAsianHate #BLM (@Shaggy_PacMan) June 19, 2021
Bakugo Remains A Favorite
My Hero Academia; Annoyed Bakugo, Lonely Emo Bakugo, Concerned Bakugo, and Christmas hat Bakugo are all good Bakugos. Soft Bakugo for everyone’s timeline! #MyHeroAcademiaseason5 #anime #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/HzHrMzJYYX— Ging-anime (@kingginger95) June 19, 2021
Merry Christmas Indeed
Merry Christmas ❤#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/RPil1iCqxv— Goroo Saturo (@maroo1117) June 19, 2021
Character Development
Ochako excited over food is maybe because she came from a poor household & didn't have the luxury to have a feast on Christmas 🥺#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/p7Q7UrWDcW— Goroo Saturo (@maroo1117) June 19, 2021
Completely Earnest
It's very funny watching a completely earnest Christmas episode of My Hero Academia, complete with Christmas song, in late June— Rob Z, BBQ DAD 🍔🌠 he/they (@RobThez) June 19, 2021