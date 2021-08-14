My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Speedily Crosses Over Major Milestone

✖

My Hero Academia has sped over a major box office milestone with the release of its new movie, World Heroes' Mission, in Japan! It seems Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now hotter than ever as not only is the anime's fifth season preparing to hit its final string of episodes, and the original manga in the midst of its most intense arc to date, but the franchise has branched out with its third feature film. It most recently debuted in Japan to top reviews already, but it seems that the box office has been reflecting that demand as well.

Not only did the film's opening day box office outperform the previous film, but the overall opening weekend went out to hit a much higher initial mark than the first two as well. The film has impressed once more in a very quick fashion as World Heroes' Mission has already crossed one million tickets sold in its first week in Japan. It reached this milestone much quicker than the previous films, and you can check out the celebratory tweet from My Hero Academia's official account below:

With My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission already reaching one million tickets sold in his first week in Japan, there's no telling how much more successful this newest film will be! That's even before factoring in its international release plans, but as of this writing, no international release date has been set sadly. The film is officially described as such:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

