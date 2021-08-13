My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Features Teenage Eraserhead

✖

The Endeavor Agency Arc is preparing to come to a close in the fifth season of My Hero Academia. With its finale, it will usher in a dark new period of the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi with the arrival of the Meta Liberation Army Arc. A number of preview images have landed that not only show us the present terrifying situation that Eraserhead and Present Mic find themselves in but also takes us back to the earlier days of these two UA Academy teachers as they learn to become better heroes within the hallowed halls of UA Academy.

During the last episode that aired of My Hero Academia, we saw the villain known as Ending attempting to fulfill his dream of having the number one hero, Endeavor, take his life. Unfortunately for the insane antagonist, the trio of young heroes in Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki was able to halt his plans and save the eldest son of Endeavor, and giving the number one hero the opportunity to further prove that he is seeking redemption for the past sins he committed within his family. This upcoming episode will focus far more on Aizawa and Present Mic rather than the main heroes of the Endeavor Agency Arc and will reveal some terrifying truths about what the League of Villains has been up to.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared a number of images from the next installment of My Hero Academia's fifth season, showing that Eraserhead and Present Mic will have to dive into their past in order to solve the mystery of what is taking place behind the scenes with the League of Villains and the creation of the nightmares known as Nomu:

My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Images (2/3). pic.twitter.com/o6MWa4c4Vw — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 12, 2021

There is only one episode left until the arrival of My Villain Academia, which will switch the spotlight from Deku and the other members of UA Academy to Shigaraki and his League, presenting fans with one of the darkest sagas in the history of the Shonen series. Needless to say, dark seas are ahead for the heroes created by Kohei Horikoshi.

What do you think of these new images from the next episode of My Hero Academia?