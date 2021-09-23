My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Missions to Get Early Theatrical Debut

My Hero Academia is about to bring its fifth season to a close, but that isn’t the end of this show by a long shot. With more content to cover, the superhero series will live on, and stateside fans will be gifted with an early screening if they happen to live in a certain market.

Now, you can probably guess where this screening is going down. Before the movie hits theaters around the nation, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is screening early in California. The movie has been added to the Animation Is Film festival.

According to the event, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will show on October 24 at 1:00 pm local time. The movie will be released with English subtitles at this event, and the official runtime is 104 minutes. Tickets are available to the public with limited capacity, so anyone wanting to see this movie early better nab their entry quick! If you cannot make this screening, My Hero Academia will officially premiere this film nationwide on October 29 in select theaters.

If you aren’t familiar with this My Hero Academia movie, you should know it is the third to join the series. The film is set amidst season five as Izuku is still doing his internship under Endeavor. When a global threat promises to cause havoc on a massive scale, our heroes must band together to save humanity’s quirks, and Izuku must do so while on the run for a framed crime. You can read up on the film’s official synopsis below for more details:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit.Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

