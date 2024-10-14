My Hero Academia: You’re Next Helps Make Box Office History

These days, anime fans are eating good. From television to film, the industry is working double time to roll out hit after hit. The rise of anime has turned the medium into a go-to for audiences young and old, and it is not alone in that. Animation is making waves online thanks to hits like The Wild Robot and Transformers One. And thanks to the debt of My Hero Academia: You’re Next, animation just made history at the U.S. box office.

The update went live on October 13 as the weekend totals for the U.S. box office went live. It was there fans got a peek at the Top 10 Films at the box office, and for the first time in history, half of the list was dominated by animation. All we needed was a little push from Bakugo, huh?

ANIMATION DOMINATES THE U.S. BOX OFFICE WITH DEKU’S HELP

According to the box office numbers, The Wild Robot made a run for first place over the weekend, but Terrifier 3 took home the gold. For a breakdown of the Top 10 list, you can find the box office returns below:

Terrifier 3 The Wild Robot Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Joker: Folie a Deux Piece by Piece Transformers One Saturday Night My Hero Academia: You’re Next The Nightmare Before Christmas The Apprentice

As you can see above, a slew of animated projects ranked at the U.S. box office this weekend. From local premieres to franchise hits and returning faves, theaters are definitely toeing into anime. This record comes not long after Look Back made its U.S. debut, and the project soared past everyone’s expectations. GKIDS Films grossed $1.5 million USD after its limited run was expanded. According to the licensor, Look Back was one of the highest-grossing movies at the U.S. box office this year outside of Hollywood’s major distributors. So clearly, anime and animation are on a roll.

UNPACKING THE FUTURE OF MY HERO ACADEMIA

Currently, My Hero Academia: You’re Next has earned just over $3 million USD, and it has grossed more than $26 million globally. The movie made its debut in Japan a few months ago, and locals showered the title with praise. After all, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is set during the anime’s seventh season, and it builds up to the war against All For One. But rather than the hated. villain, this film deals with a copycat foe known only as Dark Might.

The success of My Hero Academia at the box office is hardly surprising as the anime’s previous films have been met with solid reviews. With this latest movie screening stateside, all eyes are now turning to My Hero Academia season eight. Not long ago, Studio Bones confirmed the new season is in the works, and season eight will be the last for My Hero Academia. The show is slated to return in 2026. So if you are ready to see Deku’s journey end, Studio Bones will kickstart that finale before long.

What do you make of this latest box office record? Have you checked out My Hero Academia: You’re Next? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

