My Hero Academia: You’re Next Will Feature a Major Romance

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is presenting a big, and shockingly familiar, challenge to Class 1-A. Dark Might, the big bad of the fourth film, appears to be the doppelganger of the one-time Symbol of Peace and has his own set of henchmen who are aiming to aid him in his nefarious plans. Shockingly enough, while the superhero shonen series has always been well known for its action, it appears as though You’re Next will also have an element of romance added to the mix. The romance aspect might not be from who you expect when all is said and done.

At this year’s Anime Expo, the shonen franchise didn’t just hint at the upcoming romance. Studio Bones revealed that My Hero Academia: You’re Next will arrive in North America on October 11th as Toho Animation president, Koji Ueda, declared the following, “We fully recognize a major driving force behind the success of Godzilla Minus One was the way the passionate fan community embraced the film. As the distributor for the North American release, Toho International’s goal was to treat the release as seriously as any other, giving it the respect it deserved and that the community who has embraced the franchise for so many years equally deserved.”

My Hero Academia: Romance is Next

At the Studio Bones-led panel, the film producers hinted at the idea that the villains Giulio and Anna are a couple, which is typically something not seen in the anime especially when it comes to the villain side of the argument. While the pair has been featured in promotional material, there is a lot that anime fans do not know about the nefarious pairing. Since they are associated with Dark Might, they are sure to have some interesting Quirks of their own.

As My Hero Academia fans know, the end is nigh for both the manga and the anime adaptation. This August, the manga will release its final chapter and while the same can’t be said for the anime series, it’s a safe bet that season eight will be its last. The fourth film of the franchise hasn’t been billed as the series’ last so it will be interesting to see how many more feature-length films Deku and company have left in the tank.

