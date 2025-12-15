My Hero Academia’s Final Season Just Broke a Record No Anime Has Ever Achieved

My Hero Academia has finally come to an end after nearly a decade, and in the process, the series achieved a record that no full season of an anime has ever accomplished before. Ever since the final season of My Hero Academia began earlier this fall, fans have been vocal about saying goodbye to a beloved series, passionately discussing each episode online as it aired. As Studio Bones continued to impress viewers with consistently outstanding quality in every episode, the season began to take shape as what many consider one of the most complete anime seasons ever made.

The appreciation for the final season and its high-quality episodes was reflected in fan ratings, with every episode scoring above a 9 on IMDb, making My Hero Academia’s final season the only full anime season to maintain such a consistent record. This streak arguably began with the season’s opening episode, and with the episode featuring Bakugo’s epic return, the season cemented its status as something truly special. With one episode also becoming the highest-rated anime episode of the year, My Hero Academia’s final season proved to be nothing short of magic.

My Hero Academia‘s Final Season Secures Over 9 Rating on Every Episode on IMDb

History made! Every episode of MHA Final Season scored 9+ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P6bZ46dVbE — Anime News Centre (@animenewscentre) December 14, 2025

The only other series to achieve this was this year’s darkest anime, Takopi’s Original Sin, with all six episodes of the short series receiving ratings above 9 on IMDb. However, considering that My Hero Academia’s final season was a standard-length season with 11 episodes, its record was something few thought possible. This clearly shows how satisfied fans were with the final season and how willing they were to shower the series’ last run with overwhelming praise. At the core of this achievement lies how My Hero Academia had been carefully building the narrative of its final season from the very beginning.

By drawing on those earlier foundations and using them effectively to create a powerful climax, the final season becomes a breathtaking installment, further elevated by Studio Bones’ brilliant adaptation. There is little doubt that this has positioned My Hero Academia as a shonen series with one of the strongest endings in the genre. When compared to other shonen finales that faltered, such as Naruto introducing a surprise villain at the last moment, it becomes clear that My Hero Academia’s final moments were crafted with care. Fans recognized this effort and responded by helping the series’ final season achieve a record that no full-length anime season had ever reached before.

