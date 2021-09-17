My Next Life as a Villainess is Getting a Movie

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! is getting its own movie next! The second season of My Next Life as a Villainess was one of the many returning series airing new episodes this year, and this one in particular was one of the many anchors of the weaker Summer 2021 anime schedule overall. These slates of series are wrapping up over the next couple of weeks as October quickly approaches, and this second season wrapped with its 12th episode. But while the season has come to an end, there’s still some good news to be had.

Following the debut of the second season finale, a new movie has been announced for Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka’s original light novel series. Unfortunately details are scant for the new anime entry for the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom franchise, but you can check out the announcement promo in the video above! A special announcement visual has been released as well, and you can check it out below as shared from the anime’s official Twitter account:

The movie’s potential release date, staff, studio, or cast has yet to be revealed as of this official announcement but the team behind the series has confirmed we will be getting more information about the movie at a later date. If you wanted to catch up with both seasons of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! before the new movie hits, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll! They officially describe the series as such:

“Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life.It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life… but she’s been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist’s romances!The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She’ll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future!The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!”

