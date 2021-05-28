My Next Life as a Villainess Confirms Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer

My Next Life as a Villainess has confirmed the release date for Season 2 with a new trailer! It might have been a rough time for anime releases this time last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the anime that did manage to make it to air during this tumultuous period stood out from among the pack anyway. One of the biggest hits of the Spring 2020 anime season despite all of the issues going on was the debut of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

It was so successful, in fact, that a second season was confirmed to be in the works right after the first season ended. While originally only committing to a Summer 2021 release window upon its initial announcements and promotional materials, My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 will be making is premiere on July 2nd in Japan. Check out the newest trailer in the video above!

My Next Life as a Villainess' next season (officially dubbed as My Next Life as a Villainess X) will feature a mostly returning staff and cast. These returns also include, angela, the artist will be returning from the first season to perform the Season 2 opening, "Andante ni Koi o Shite!," and Shouta Aoi will be returning to perform the new ending theme, "give me ♡ me."

If you wanted to catch up with My Next Life as a Villainess before the second season premieres later this Summer, you can currently find the first season in both Japanese and English dubs with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

"Wealthy heiress Catarina Claes is hit in the head with a rock and recovers the memories of her past life. It turns out the world she lives in is the world of the game Fortune Lover, an otome game she was obsessed with in her past life... but she's been cast as the villain character who tries to foil the protagonist's romances! The best ending the game has for Catarina is exile, and the worst, death! She'll have to find a way to avoid triggering the flags of doom, and make her own happy future! The misunderstanding-based screwball love comedy now begins!"

What do you think of this newest look at My Next Life as a Villainess' second season return? What did you think of the first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!