My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Blu-ray Release to Include Sequel Story

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's third and final season is now underway as each new episode gets us closer to finding out how the love triangle between Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui will come to an end. But while many anime fans are still wondering how this will all come together, fans of the original light novel series have already had that pleasure. The original My Youth Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected light novels from Wataru Watari and Ponkan8 came to an end last year with Volume 14 of the series, and now series writer Watari will be revisiting his world with a new story.

Wataru Watari announced through his official Twitter account that the limited edition of the first of six volume releases planned for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's Blu-ray and DVDs will include a brand new bonus story set after the events of the original Oregairu. Titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -Shin-, this six chapter sequel will depict "new days" not seen in the original series.

It's not currently clear just what this sequel will entail, and whether or not it will be released in the West in some official capacity, but it is curious to see the creator want to return to the world of the series at all. There's a hope that the final moments of the series are conclusive (something that hasn't happened with the first two season finales), but there are only a few more episodes to wrap it all up. We'll see for ourselves soon enough! But what do you think? Would you be interested in a full length sequel for this series if the ending warrants it?

Interested to see what kind of sequel story Wataru Watari has in mind for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU? How do you think the anime will bring it all to an end? What have you thought of the third and final season of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

