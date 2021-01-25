My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Announces New OVA

✖

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has announced a new OVA is on the way! Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel franchise, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, might have come to an end last year but it seems the franchise is poised to continue. Although the third season of the anime adaptation brought the series to an end with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, the anime will be continuing with a new OVA special taking place after the events of that final season alongside some other new releases.

Announced during the special Oregairu Fes -FINAL- event in Japan, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will be getting a special video game release. Bundled together with this new game will be the special OVA episode, and Comic Natalie revealed three preview images from the upcoming special featuring Yui Yuigahama, Komachi Hikigaya, and Iroha Isshiki. You can check it out below:

This new special will feature Yui coming to terms with her feelings for Hachiman Hikigaya following the end of the third season where he and Yukino Yukinoshita finally confirmed their relationship. The game or OVA special has not confirmed as release date as of yet, however. What's most intriguing about the announcements during the event as detailed by Comic Natalie, however, is the fact that a new project set in this universe is currently in the works as well.

Titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Kan (meaning "End" or "Finale"), this new project will be coming from original series writer Wataru Watari himself. There are few details about this project as well, but it seems like Watari might be hoping to craft an ending for the rest of the characters in the series as well. Hachiman and Yukino did get a happy ending, but that also meant many of the other series' characters were left waiting in the wings. Regardless, fans might be excited for more stories in this universe!

