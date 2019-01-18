This ‘Naruto’ 10 Year Challenge Is Unbelievably Emotional

Naruto has been around for a long time, and its big history is coming in real handy. After all, social media is living for its on-going 10 Year challenge, and one fan is making the anime fandom emotional with a touching meme.

Over on Reddit, the post in question went live and got fans buzzing real quick. After all, the image shows where Naruto Uzumaki was in 2009 compared to his status right now in 2019. And, well — it would be a big understatement to say the change was big.

As you can see below, the image comes courtesy of Fans_Naruto. The meme has a younger version of Naruto on the left circa 2009. The anime still follows the genin as the orange-loving boy walks next to Jiraiya, his future teacher. The two are seen walking towards the main gates of the Leaf Village, revealing their backs to fans.

To the right, fans are shown another animated still, and it comes right from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The still hones in on Naruto as an adult, but his back looks much different. The hero has ditched his orange jumpsuit for a refined black-and-orange jacket but that’s not his biggest outfit upgrade. No, that would come with the Hokage robe he is rocking now as Naruto has become the Seventh Hokage.

Sadly, Jiraiya is not seen standing by Naruto here. In 2019, the heralded sannin has been dead as Pain killed the man years ago. Still, his legacy lives on through the ninja he helped inspire. Naruto stands as living proof of Jiraiya’s desire for world peace, and the Hokage has yet to let his mentor’s vision down.

