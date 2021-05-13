Naruto Cosplayer Captures Kiba's Fierce Fem Look

✖

Naruto is one of those fandoms you cannot help but notice wherever you go online. Whether you're into Twitter or Tumblr, the fandom is just a stone's throw away, and that goes for Instagram as well. That is how one Naruto cosplay is going viral, and it is all thanks to their impressive take on Kiba Inuzuka.

As you can see below, the Naruto cosplay comes from Instagram user k_harlequin_ who has done a slew of looks for their followers. One of their most recent looks tackled Kiba from the Hidden Leaf, but there is a twist. The hero is giving a fem makeover, and even Ino would be hard-pressed to critique the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙷𝙰𝚁𝙻𝙴 🌿 (@k_harlequin_)

The cosplay is fairly simple as it gives Kiba a relaxed outfit. First, the Naruto look builds in a leather jacket and simple grey undershirt that goes with a set of black chokers. The rest of the fem look comes from Kiba's long brown locks and fierce makeup. A set of drawn-on cheek marks can be found as Kiba rocks his clan's iconic markings. And to finish the whole thing off, the cosplayer is rocking some fangs to mimic Kiba.

Really, the only thing that could make this better is if Akumara showed up. The pup is downright adorable, and Kiba just isn't the same without his sidekick. But when it comes to the hero himself, this fem makeover is spot-on and deserves a round of applause from Naruto fans.

If you want to check out more cosplays from k_harlequin_ on Instagram, you can find their page here.

What do you think of this take on Kiba? Which other Naruto heroes need this kind of makeover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.