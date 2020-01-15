Naruto Fan Spots a Clever Sannin Tease We All Missed

Naruto‘s creator is no stranger to hiding easter eggs. During the main series’ run, fans were on lookout for hidden treasures with every new chapter, and the anime only made them doubly interested. And thanks to one keen-eyed fan, netizens have finally spotted an easter egg which has gone unnoticed for well over a decade.

Recently, a user named GrantForet hit up their fellow fans on Reddit. It was there a photo was posted which easily pointed out a reference to the Sannin ninja long, long before they ever made an appearance in the show.

As you can see below, the Naruto easter egg is super easy to miss. It is found in a quick shot which shows a street vendor selling food. The portly man is carrying a box of sweets to tell, but the skewers attached to his headband feature some uniquely shaped goods.

From left to right, you can make out the shapes as the three Sannin’ summons. There is a slug followed by a toad and then a snake. As fans will know, Tsunade was gifted with the slug summoning scroll while Jiraiya took on the toads and Orochimaru charmed snakes. So if that isn’t obvious enough, there are few things that could be more blatant.

According to the fan, the easter egg was found in a Naruto episode which took place before Tsunade was introduced. Sure, Jiraiya might have been known, but fans did not yet understand how the Toad Sage was connected to her or even Orochimaru. This little headband goes ahead and connects the trio, but it seems no one ever noticed the sweet treat until now.

