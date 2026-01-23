Shonen Jump Cancels Promising Fantasy Series in Less Than a Year

2026 is off to a disappointing start as many Shonen Jump series have been cancelled before the first month of the year is even over. Last year, Shueisha’s official manga platform, Shonen Jump+, axed dozens of series, most of which were even globally available. Launched in 2014, the platform is known for serializing original Shonen series along with catering to other manga demographics. Thanks to the easy accessibility, the platform introduced several globally renowned series such as Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. However, series that aren’t performing well in terms of sales or viewership are often ended abruptly, so Sheuisha won’t have to incur losses. While the publisher almost never officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s impossible to miss when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months after its debut.

Aside from the cancellation of Weekly Shonen Jump’s Otr of the Flame this month, Shonen Jump+ also ended Ryota Killed His Brother, Re/Member: The Last Night, and G.G.G. However, the purge is far from over since @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all Shonen Jump news, just confirmed another series is ending before this month’s over. Ryuji Kunimoto’s first serialized manga, Blood Wing Hunter, made its debut in May 2025 and will be ending on January 29th, 2026, with its Chapter 36. This action fantasy has been underrated since its debut, although it has a small but dedicated fanbase, which expressed its disappointment after the news was shared on social media.

What Is Blood Wing Hunter About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Hikari Akashi lived a peaceful life with his family, including his little sister Sana, who couldn’t be more excited for her birthday on June 16th. As someone who loved rain, Sana was more than happy to stroll around town when it was pouring outside. However, Hikari’s happiness was cut short when four angels attacked a specific location in Tokyo, killing 256 civilians, including Sana, and injuring 1,327 people. Although those angels were dead several minutes after the attack, the tragedy had already happened by then.

Five years after the incident, such sightings became common as those winged monsters brutally attacked humans with their overwhelming powers. While ordinary humans were no match against those monsters, the Angel Hunting Association had a special group of hunters within the Black Umbrella Covenant who would often hunt down those creatures.

After the tragedy five years ago, Hikari became a third-class Hunter due to his exceptional talent. While the official record from the incident didn’t mention anything, Hikari knew that the attack five years ago included five angels, one of whom is still alive. As he embarks on a path of revenge, he uncovers the truth behind the appearance of these creatures as well as the incident that forever changed his life. All chapters of the manga are available to read on the official platform of Manga Plus.

